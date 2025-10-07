 MP News: Over 40 Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water In Narsinghpur; Tank Was Cleaned Just Days Before
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
AI Generated Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 40 people suffered vomiting and dehydration after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Tuesday.

Health department teams have reached the village and are checking the situation.

The public tank is the main source of the water in the village. Interestingly, it was cleaned a few days before the incident happened.

Water samples from the village have been collected and sent for testing to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

According to information, District epidemiologist Dr. Gulab Khatarakar said that the problem started soon after the village water tank was cleaned on October 2.

The incident is of Narsinghpur's Umariya village of Kareli block.

Many patients have been admitted to the district hospital, while some are getting treatment in private hospitals.

Following the cleaning of the water tank, many villagers began to show symptoms of vomiting and loose motion.

On Monday, Shankarlal Silawat, Charan Singh, and Roopsingh from nearby Richha village were among those admitted to the district hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Manish Kumar Mishra said that medical teams are keeping a close watch on the situation and regularly monitoring all patients affected by the illness.

He added that precautionary measures are being taken to ensure safe drinking water for all residents and to prevent the disease from spreading to other parts of the village or nearby areas.

