 MP News: Ram–Sita Idol Unearthed During Excavation At Sagar Masjid Site--VIDEO
The idols, believed to be of Lord Ram and Sita, were discovered while digging the foundation for construction work near the Jama Masjid. As soon as the news spread, people from the Hindu community gathered at the spot. They claimed that a temple once stood there and said the land was taken over long ago. Many people from both Hindu and Muslim sides reached the area, creating a large crowd.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Ram and Sita Idols found during excavation near mosque land during construction work in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Friday.

The Sanskriti Bachao Manch leader in a video said that the idol found during the mosque excavation proves a temple once stood there, and they are urging that a temple should be built at the site again.

Watch video below :

The idols were found near Mosque in Sagar’s Papet village led to tension on Friday.

MP News: 51-Foot Lord Ram Statue To Be Installed At Shanishchara Dham In Morena After Chhattisgarh...
article-image

Members of the Hindu community performed worship and rituals after finding the idols.

Some people also built a small platform at the spot and placed the idols on it. They warned that they would not allow the platform to be removed.

Police and officials were informed, and security has been increased to maintain peace in the village.

Authorities are trying to control the situation and prevent any clash between the two groups.

