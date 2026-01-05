Bhopal News: Mastermind Raju Irani Among 65% Dera-Linked Criminals On The Run | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight days after the police action carried out early in the morning on December 25 at Irani Dera, the alleged mastermind Raju Irani and his associate Kala Irani are still at large.

Despite the deployment of a heavy police force and multiple search teams, the main accused have managed to evade arrest, raising serious questions over the effectiveness of the operation.

According to police sources, nearly 65% of criminals linked to the Irani Dera are still wanted. Along with Raju Irani, police are searching for several notorious offenders including Ali Mustafa, Abbasi Haider, Mamu Maharani and Mastan. All of them are reportedly involved in serious criminal cases registered across different districts and states.

Following the arrests made during the crackdown, police have begun a detailed investigation into the bank accounts of the arrested accused. Officials are examining sources of income, financial transactions, and expenditure patterns. The probe is also focusing on identifying possible links between members of the Irani Dera and individuals within the police department.

Police officials claim that the arrest of Raju Irani could expose several major revelations related to organised crime networks operating from the dera. To prevent leaks and tip-offs, further operations are being conducted discreetly. Special teams are also preparing to travel to other states to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

It is worth mentioning that the network of Irani gang is spread to over 12 states. The members of Irani gang committed loots, frauds and other serious crimes and used to take shelter at Irani Dera in Aman Colony in Nishatpura area. While 22 of them along with ten women were arrested during the crackdown, the majority of them escaped.