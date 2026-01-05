 Bhopal News: Elderly Man Cheated For Special Medicine In Narmadapuram
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Bhopal News: Elderly Man Cheated For Special Medicine In Narmadapuram | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram police have caught two accused involved in cheating elderly people in the name of providing ‘special medicine’, police said on Monday. The duo had also cheated a man in Betul.

SP Narmadapuram, Sai Krishna S Thota, said that on December 13-14, elderly man Sanjay Mishra filed a complaint that he had purchased a medicine by paying Rs 1 lakh, but the doctor ran away without giving the medicine.

After registering the case, police scanned CCTV footage and identified two accused involved in the crime. Authorities suspected both are members of a nomadic community.

Two days ago, police arrested Mohammed Ali (26) and Mohammed Altaf (29), residents of Boondi district in Rajasthan. One accused, Dr Kunal Patel, remains on the run.

SP Thota said that the gang had committed a similar crime in Betul against 67-year-old Ramesh Surwanshi.

Modus operandi

The accused target elderly men facing health problems. One gang member approaches the victim, claiming his father or mother received treatment and is now fit. All interactions take place in busy markets to avoid suspicion. He convinces the victim that the medicines are special and costly.

Once the victim agrees, they call a doctor. The doctor instructs payment via QR code, promising delivery afterward. As soon as the payment is received, they claim the medicine is in a vehicle and run away.

