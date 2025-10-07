MP Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Quack Doctor Gives Her Injection For Cold & Cough In Sehore

MP News: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Alleged Wrong Treatment By Quack Doctor In Sehore | File

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the tragic deaths of 16 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara due to a toxic cough syrup, another heartbreaking case has emerged from Sehore district.

A 2-year-old girl from Pipliya Meera village has died allegedly due to wrong treatment by a ‘quack’ doctor. The child has been identified as Diksha.

According to the family, Diksha was suffering from cough and fever. Her relatives took her to a local Muskan Clinic in village Barkhedi which was being run by Ashok Vishwakarma.

The doctor reportedly gave her an injection on October 2, after which the child fell into a coma.

She was first admitted to the Sehore District Hospital and later referred to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, where her condition remained critical.

Despite treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal, Diksha did not regain consciousness and passed away on Tuesday morning.

The family has accused the doctor of negligence and administering a wrong injection.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ravindra Yadav said that the police have received a written complaint from the family and have initiated an investigation.

The child’s postmortem is being conducted, and action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident raises serious concerns on the medical practices across the state and calls for immediate intervention by the authorities.

छिंदवाड़ा में हुई घटना में कार्रवाई करते हुए हमने तमिलनाडु की संबंधित फैक्ट्री की दवाइयों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। अन्य दो फैक्ट्री की दवाई को भी बैन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



पूरे घटनाक्रम से केंद्र सरकार और तमिलनाडु सरकार को अवगत कराया है। हम संवेदनशीलता के साथ शासन चलाते हैं। pic.twitter.com/kfp0xsLHXD — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 6, 2025

Cough Syrup Deaths:

Notably, atleast 16 children died in the past few days due to kidney failure linked to the Coldrif cough syrup prescribed the doctors in Chhindwara. The tests showed the syrup contained toxins, following which it was banned in Madhya Pradesh.

After MP, several other states like Kerala, Punjab have also imposed ban on the sale of Coldrif.