 MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO

According to officials, several tankers are usually parked in the area as gas is supplied from the Vijaypur GAIL plant. One of the parked tankers suddenly caught fire. Within minutes, the flames spread across the entire tanker, and thick smoke and high flames were seen rising.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A gas tanker suddenly caught fire on Saturday at the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) parking area in Guna district.

A video of the incident is also circulating on social media. It shows the tanker completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising into the air as people nearby run for safety.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the tanker was parked inside the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) premises in Vijaypur.

FPJ Shorts
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RBSE Board Time Table 2026: Class 10, 12 Datesheet To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure Balanced Growth
Industrial Relations Code 2020 Aims To Simplify Labour Laws, Strengthen Worker Rights And Ensure Balanced Growth
Block Extends Over Two Hours, Suburban Services Disrupted Between Belapur–Panvel; Commuters Face Severe Hardship
Block Extends Over Two Hours, Suburban Services Disrupted Between Belapur–Panvel; Commuters Face Severe Hardship
Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, India Star POSTPONES Wedding Indefinitely After Health Scare
Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, India Star POSTPONES Wedding Indefinitely After Health Scare

Thankfully, the tanker was empty, and a major accident was avoided. No one was injured in the incident.

According to officials, several tankers are usually parked in the area as gas is supplied from the Vijaypur GAIL plant. One of the parked tankers suddenly caught fire. Within minutes, the flames spread across the entire tanker, and thick smoke and high flames were seen rising.

The drivers present nearby immediately informed the management. As soon as the information was received, GAIL’s fire brigade team rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the fire. Senior officials also reached the location.

Read Also
MP News: Aides Flee, 25-Year-Old Thief Caught By Locals; Tied To Pole & Beaten In Jabalpur--VIDEO
article-image

The fire brigade acted quickly and managed to douse the flames in a short time. Initial reports suggest that a spark appeared in the front portion of the tanker, which soon turned into a fire and engulfed the whole vehicle.

Since the tanker was empty and did not contain gas, a major tragedy was avoided.

Vijaypur police station in-charge, TI Rituraj Singh, confirmed that the fire was brought under control soon after it broke out in the parking area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO

MP News: Gold Chains, Mangalsutras Snatched During Dhirendra Shastri’s Kalash Yatra In Shivpuri

MP News: Gold Chains, Mangalsutras Snatched During Dhirendra Shastri’s Kalash Yatra In Shivpuri

MP News: Damoh–Jabalpur Highway Jammed For 1 km Due To Wedding Rush, Ambulance Stuck For Over An...

MP News: Damoh–Jabalpur Highway Jammed For 1 km Due To Wedding Rush, Ambulance Stuck For Over An...

MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical...

MP News: Varanasi-Jabalpur Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Katni After Mid-Air Technical...

MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3...

MP News: Jabalpur's 'Lady Gang' Abduct Young Girls, Assault Them To Go Viral On Social Media; 3...