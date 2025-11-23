MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Parked Gas Tanker In Guna; People Run For Safety--VIDEO

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A gas tanker suddenly caught fire on Saturday at the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) parking area in Guna district.

A video of the incident is also circulating on social media. It shows the tanker completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising into the air as people nearby run for safety.

According to information, the tanker was parked inside the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) premises in Vijaypur.

Thankfully, the tanker was empty, and a major accident was avoided. No one was injured in the incident.

According to officials, several tankers are usually parked in the area as gas is supplied from the Vijaypur GAIL plant. One of the parked tankers suddenly caught fire. Within minutes, the flames spread across the entire tanker, and thick smoke and high flames were seen rising.

The drivers present nearby immediately informed the management. As soon as the information was received, GAIL’s fire brigade team rushed to the spot and started efforts to control the fire. Senior officials also reached the location.

The fire brigade acted quickly and managed to douse the flames in a short time. Initial reports suggest that a spark appeared in the front portion of the tanker, which soon turned into a fire and engulfed the whole vehicle.

Since the tanker was empty and did not contain gas, a major tragedy was avoided.

Vijaypur police station in-charge, TI Rituraj Singh, confirmed that the fire was brought under control soon after it broke out in the parking area.