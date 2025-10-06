 MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress Workers Stop His Convoy For Farmers-- VIDEO
MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress Workers Stop His Convoy For Farmers-- VIDEO

The protestors told the minister that soybean crops in Sehore were badly damaged, but farmers haven't received any compensation or insurance payouts yet.

Monday, October 06, 2025
article-image
FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress worker stopped Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy in order to draw his attention towards farmers’ grievances in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

Known for his strong public relations, Chouhan handled the situation calmly. "Hum Mama hain, sabki sunte hain..." instead of getting furious, this is how Chouhan replied! 

According to information, the minister was in Bilkisganj village where he had arrived for a government event. This is when the Congress workers staged protests and raised concerns about farmers’ problems, especially crop damage and lack of compensation.

However, what caught people’s attention was Chouhan's calm response. As the Congress workers shouted slogans and surrounded his vehicle, Chouhan said, “Hum to Mama hain yaar, jahan kehte hain wahan rukte hain, baat karte hain, sabki sunte hain…. (I’m your Mama, I stop wherever people ask, talk to everyone and try to help. Let me hear your issues first, then you can shout all the slogans you want.)”

Protest ended after interaction 

FP Photo

The protest was led by former Congress MLA and state spokesperson Shailendra Patel. He has also welcomed the minister and handed over a memorandum regarding farmers’ issues. 

Patel told the minister that soybean crops in Sehore were badly damaged, but farmers haven’t received any compensation or insurance payouts yet.

He added that officials did visit the fields for surveys, but no money has been credited to the farmers’ accounts. In nearby districts, farmers have received both crop insurance money and compensation, but Sehore is being neglected, he alleged.

In response, Minister Chouhan assured the delegation that farmers in Sehore will get the benefits of the crop insurance scheme, and he has already given instructions to officials to take immediate action.

The peaceful protest ended after the interaction, and the minister proceeded with his scheduled program.

