Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat To Get Cushioned Volvo-Style Seats After Passengers Complain Discomfort During Journey

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vande Bharat Express is all set to have Volvo-style seats for comfort of passengers travelling from (Bhopal) Rani Kamalapati to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) and Jabalpur.

Indian Railways has decided to upgrade the seating in the Chair Car coaches with Volvo-like seats which are known for their wide design, thick cushioning and strong back support.

Currently, many passengers have complained about the existing seats, especially in the first version of the Vande Bharat.

According to them, the seats feel too ‘hard.’ Frequent feedback highlighted that long-distance travel on these seats often leads to back pain and fatigue.

To solve this issue, Railways will first install the new, more comfortable seats in the two Vande Bharat trains running from Rani Kamalapati station.

Upgrade likely to be rolled out across the country

After that, the same upgrade will be rolled out to older Vande Bharat trains across the country.

According to railway officials, the Bhopal Railway Division has been given the responsibility to carry out this work, starting from the Rani Kamalapati coaching depot.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria said that a company from Gujarat has been given the contract. By the end of this year, the new seats are expected to be installed in some coaches.

Further work will be carried out through the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, which is responsible for building Vande Bharat trains.