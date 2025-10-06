Madhya Pradesh IAS Special: Collectors Of 2 Districts, CEOs Belong To Same Batch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An odd situation has cropped up in two districts in the state after the issuance of the IAS officers' transfer list. According to the list, two 2016-batch IAS officers have been transferred to Bhind and Singrauli as collectors.

Kirodi Lal Meena has been posted as collector of Bhind, and Gourav Banel as collector of Singrauli. What is strange is that the chief executive officers of the district Panchayats of both these places also belong to the 2016 batch. Sunil Dubey has been posted as district Panchayat CEO in Bhind and Jagdeesh Gome as CEO in Singrauli.

Both are promotee officers. In districts, the district Panchayat CEOs work under collectors. Because the col-lectors and CEOs belong to the same batch, a strange situation has developed.

According to sources, the government is mulling over transferring the district Pan-chayat CEOs. In Singrauli, the CEO had been posted three days before the collector. As the IAS officers posted in districts function under

collectors, only junior officers are sent there. But this time, the officers of the same batch have been posted as collec-tors and CEOs of district Pan-chayats.

[Story By Staff Reporter]

Only 4 Districts Left With Collectors Posted During Shivraj's Tenure As CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the issuance of the fresh transfer list of IAS officers, only four districts are left with the collectors posted during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister. The Mohan Yadav-led government has completed 22 months, and during this period, most of the officers have been transferred.

After the issuance of the transfer list on Tuesday, Pratibha Pal (Rewa), Ravindra Choudhary (Shivpuri), Priyank Mishra (Dhar) and Rani Batad

(Maihar), posted during the Shivraj-led government, are still there.

In the list of collectors, most of the officers were transferred within one and a half years. Neha Marwa, who was transferred from Dindori, was

there only for eight months. Similarly, the collectors of Panna, Chhindwara, Ratlam, and Singrauli were shifted within one and a half years of

their posting.

Similarly, the collector of Niwari, Lokesh Jangid, was shifted within a year of his posting, and the collector of Narsinghpur, Shitla Patle, got the transfer order within one and a half years.

The collector of Seoni, Sanskriti Jain, who was there for only a year and a quarter, was transferred as commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Regular recruits shifted to 41 districts

After the issuance of the transfer list, the number of regular recruits in the district has increased. Now, 41 districts have regular recruits, and 14

have promotee officers as col-lectors.

[Story By Staff Reporter]