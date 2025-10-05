Overheard In Bhopal: IPS Officers Angry, An Opportunity, In Chaos & More | Representative Image

IPS officers angry

A decision of the government has sparked resentment among the IPS officers in the state. A retired IPS officer is generally appointed to a commission, so the IPS officers expected that a retired officer of their cadre would be appointed to the position, but the government appointed a retired officer of another cadre. The decision has spawned anger among some IPS officers. A retired IPS officer has contacted several people of his cadre and urged them to protest the government’s decision. There are not many options for a retired IPS officer to take up any position in the government after retirement.

Against this backdrop, the opportunity they had to join a government department after retirement through the commission has also gone out of their hands. An officer who aspired for the position in the commission tried to stop the appointment, but he failed. Previously, he was trying to get an important position in the police department, but success eluded him. So, after retirement, he set his eyes on the position, but he did not get it. The officer, who once heaped praises on the government, is now cursing it.

In a blue mood

An officer, who was happy after the formation of the state government, looks disappointed these days. After the formation of the BJP government with a new head of state, the officer was hopeful of getting an important position. Although the government has completed two years in office, the officer has yet to get any important post. So, he is upset.

When the government was formed, he was the collector of a district. He thought because he had direct connections with the head of state, he would get a large district. There were changes in all important districts, but the collector remained in the same place. He was transferred from the district but given a department in the state capital. Sahib hoped he would get a plum post, but his wishes remained unfulfilled. The IAS officers’ transfer lists are frequently out, and plum posts are also filled in, but nobody is paying attention to him. When Sahib was working in a department, he was on good terms with the head of state. But he has failed to understand what his mistake was.

Lucky for now!

A collector of an important district has been lucky for not being shifted from his present place of working, though his name was on the transfer list. The government even decided the name of the officer who was to be transferred to the district in place of the present collector. The collector of another district was to be posted to the important place. But the name of the collector was struck off the list the day it was to be out. Similarly, the name of the officer who was to be posted to the important district was also removed from the list.

There are reports that the head of state played an important role in removing the name of the collector from the list. The head of state told the officers to keep the officer in the same district where he is working now for a few more months. The collector was trying to go on deputation to a Central Government-run corporation, but his efforts came to naught. Thus, instead of posting the officer to any other place, he has been kept in his present place of posting. The sudden turn of events saddened the collector of the other district, who was ready to join the important place.

Who will hit the jackpot?

The government may take some time to transfer an officer to a plum post. People in the corridors of power thought the transfer list that was recently issued would consist of the name of someone for the plump post. The officer, whose name was doing the rounds for it, was hopeful of getting the position. There are whispers that the transfer has been put on hold for some time.

There had been speculations for several days that an officer would get the post. Officers do not generally want to leave the position, but the one who is holding the post has told the higher-ups to transfer him. The government also discussed the name of the officer who was to be shifted there. There are reports many officers have set their eyes on the position, and it is expected that there will soon be some changes in the position. From the government’s point of view, the department is important, so before posting anyone there, the higher-ups are weighing all pros and cons.

In chaos

Chaos is prevailing in an important department these days. The minister barely bothers about the goings-on in the department and has never reviewed its functioning during his tenure. There are three or four people through whom the minister manages his expenses. He has nothing to do with any officer of the department.

The secretary of the department is also following the minister’s footsteps. He always kicks up a fuss over petty issues, but he lacks the basic knowledge about the functioning of the department.

The head of the department is also no different. He hardly takes interest in work. It is because of the trio that the work in the department is suffering. The department is important for the government. The fate of a large section of a community is associated with it. But because of the wayward attitude of the minister and officers, many problems have cropped up in the department. Nothing may happen to the minister, but the axe may fall on the officers for neglecting work.

An opportunity

Two officers are keen to join the same post in a department . A female officer has retired from the post. Another female officer, who was transferred to the position that her predecessor was holding, was shifted to a better place than the one she was holding. Though the female officer was posted on deputation, she was given an important position in the state capital.

Now, the government has decided to post an officer there. The state government will just send a panel, but the decision to appoint an officer to the post lies with the Central Government. Two IAS officers are keen to take up the position. The benefit of joining the position is that despite being on deputation to the Central Government, an officer stays in the state capital. Both the officers belong to such a batch that they must go to the Centre for their empanelment. If any one of them joins the position, his wishes to go on deputation to the Centre are fulfilled, and he remains in the state capital.

[Story by Nitendra Sharma]