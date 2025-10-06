MP Cough Syrup Case: Lethal Coldrif Continues To Claim Innocent Lives As 2 More Children Die Of 'Kidney Failure' In Chhindwara; Toll At 16

Representation Image |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Coldrif cough syrup continues to claim innocent lives after two more children died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, taking the toll to 16.

These children suffered ‘Kidney failure’ after consuming Coldrif cough syrup precribed by the doctors at government hospitals in Chhindwara. The test reports revealed that the syrup, apparently, contains toxins, following which it was banned by the state government on Saturday morning.

The children were mostly under the age of 5 and were reportedly given the syrup to treat common cold and cough symptoms. Instead of recovering, they suffered kidney failure and died within days.

The first case was reported on September 4 in Chhindwara district. By mid-September, 6 children had died. All had taken cough syrups like Coldrif, which were commonly prescribed by local doctors for cold, cough and mild fever.

As the children's health worsened, doctors noticed decreased urine output and many were rushed to hospitals in Chhindwara. Some were even sent to Maharashtra’s Nagpur for treatment. Despite dialysis, the children could not be saved.

Congress chief Jitu Patwari also visited Chhindwara and met with the families of the victims.

ज़हरीली कफ़ सिरप से 16 मासूम बच्चों की मौत एक हृदयविदारक और भयावह त्रासदी है। आज परासिया (छिंदवाड़ा) पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों से मुलाक़ात कर संवेदना प्रकट की।



कांग्रेस पार्टी इस गहरे दुख की घड़ी में प्रत्येक शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। हम तब तक चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे, जब तक… pic.twitter.com/1doqncNhP9 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 6, 2025

What was in the syrup?

According to the tests, the syrups contained diethylene glycol, which is a toxic chemical used in industrial products like brake fluid and glue. It is extremely harmful and can damage the kidneys, liver and also the nervous system.

In the days that followed, more deaths were reported, including 4 children in Rajasthan, with similar links to cough syrups.

छिंदवाड़ा में Coldrif सिरप के कारण हुई बच्चों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। इस सिरप की बिक्री को पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में बैन कर दिया है। सिरप को बनाने वाली कंपनी के अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री पर भी बैन लगाया जा रहा है।



सिरप बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री कांचीपुरम में है, इसलिए घटना के संज्ञान में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 4, 2025

MP CM bans sale of syrup

Initially, Madhya Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla denied any contamination in the medicine.

But after growing pressure and reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals in Coldrif and announced a complete ban on the syrup’s sale on October 4.

The government has now promised strict action against those responsible. However, the families of the victims are still grieving.

This tragedy has raised serious concerns about the safety and testing of medicines in India.