MP News: Director General Of Prisons Inspects Health Facilities at Narmadapuram Central Jail

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Prisons Varun Kapoor on Sunday conducted an inspection of Narmadapuram Central Jail and inaugurated the newly construted Video Conferencing (VC) room.

During the visit, he reviewed the jail dispensary and sought details from the jail doctor about the health condition and treatment facilities available for inmates.

DG Prisons inspected the woman’s ward and male barracks while intercating with inmates asking them about food quality, medicines, telephone facilities and other amenities. Jail Superintendent Santosh Solanki briefed him on ongoing activities and informed that 94% of inmates practice yoga and meditation every morning.

Inmates are being trained in various skill-development and self-employment programs through ITI, Polytechnic College, Agriculture Department, Forest Department, the Municipal Council, and other institutions. So far, 2,456 inmates have received training in trades such as tailoring, electrician work, MS Office, vermi-composting, fast food, dairy farming and mushroom farming.



The DG was also informed that over 100 loan applications of released inmates have been forwarded to financial institutions of which 13 have been sanctioned. The women’s self-help group Anjani has earned about Rs 4 lakh in net profit through products supplied to the jail canteen.