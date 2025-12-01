 MP News: Director General Of Prisons Inspects Health Facilities at Narmadapuram Central Jail
MP News: Director General Of Prisons Inspects Health Facilities at Narmadapuram Central Jail

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
MP News: DG Prisons Inspects Health Facilities at Central Jail | AI Generated

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Prisons Varun Kapoor on Sunday conducted an inspection of Narmadapuram Central Jail and inaugurated the newly construted Video Conferencing (VC) room.

During the visit, he reviewed the jail dispensary and sought details from the jail doctor about the health condition and treatment facilities available for inmates.

The DG was also informed that over 100 loan applications of released inmates have been forwarded to financial institutions of which 13 have been sanctioned. The women’s self-help group Anjani has earned about Rs 4 lakh in net profit through products supplied to the jail canteen.

