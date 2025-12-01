Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old CAT Aspirant Mowed Down By Speeding Vehicle

Bhopal News: Hit and Run CAT Aspirant Mowed Down By Speeding Vehicle | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old CAT aspirant died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle under Kamla Nagar police station limits in the wee hours on Monday.

According to the police report Yogesh Pal, a resident of Bag Sewania had recently completed his B.Com degree and had cleared the CAT exam this year.

On Sunday night he visited a friend in Ratibad and was returning home after dropping him off when some speeding heavy vehicle struck his motorcycle near the Bhadbhada bridge. Following the collision the vehicle’s wheel passed over him, causing his immediate death.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem before handing it over to the family. Yogesh was the youngest son in the family. His father works as a physiotherapist at a government Ayurvedic hospital while his elder brother is employed in the private sector.

They informed that pursuing higher studies after clearing CAT had been his dream. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the vehicle and its driver.