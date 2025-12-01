 MP State Assembly Winter Session: Opposition Slams Short House Session, MLAs Troop To Well
Chaos began during zero hour when senior Congress MLA Bhawar Singh Shekawat raised concern that Assembly sessions were regularly becoming too short. He said even Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had written a letter on the issue. Shekawat alleged a conspiracy to keep sessions brief and asked how issues related to women, farmers and students could be discussed in such limited time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs created ruckus in Assembly on Monday over short duration of winter session. They accused government of running away from discussion on burning public issues by calling a four-day session. Members trooped to the well demanding an increase in sittings.

Chaos began during zero hour when senior Congress MLA Bhawar Singh Shekawat raised concern that Assembly sessions were regularly becoming too short. He said even Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had written a letter on the issue.

Shekawat alleged a conspiracy to keep sessions brief and asked how issues related to women, farmers and students could be discussed in such limited time. He questioned the relevance of a session where MLAs don’t get chance to raise public problems and claimed democracy was getting “murdered.”

Umang Singhar said that farmers were not getting fertiliser. As Opposition members spoke simultaneously, proceedings plunged into chaos. Soon after, they moved into the well raising slogans demanding more sittings.

Intercepting midway, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told Opposition that matter could be discussed in business advisory committee in presence of CM, LoP and others. Hearing this, Opposition members returned to their seats.

