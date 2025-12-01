 MP News: 3,000 Recite 15th Chapter of The Gita; It Is The Philosophy Of life And Belongs To All Humans
Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari, Commissioner Anil Suchari, Inspector General of Police Himani Khanna, Collector Sandeep GR, and other officials were present at the function. The Mahant said the efforts of the state government to encourage people to read the 15th chapter of the Gita would help the state prosper.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
MP News: 3,000 recite 15th chapter of the Gita; It is the philosophy of life and belongs to all humans | fp photo

Sagar, (Madhya Pradesh): Over 3,000 people took part in the recitation of the Gita on the International Gita Mahotsav Day in the Sagar district on Tuesday.

At a function, organised on the occasion, the Mahant from Vrindavan Bag Temple Narhari Das said the government’s efforts to encourage the recitation of the Gita would take the people of the state towards spiritualism.

Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari, Commissioner Anil Suchari, Inspector General of police Himani Khanna, Collector Sandeep GR and other officials were present at the function.

The Mahant said the efforts of the state government to encourage people to read the 15th chapter of the Gita would help the state prosper.

When a person remains calm in an adverse situation, it indicates that he has read the Gita, the Mahant said.

In Dindori, Gita Mahotsav was organised on the premises of the Government Excellence College.

A large number of people, including the officials, people’s representatives, teachers and students of the school recited the 15th chapter of the Gita, which speaks about Puroshottom Yoga.

Sant Shri Ashutosh Chaitanya spoke about the importance of the Gita in life. According to him, the Gita does not belong to any caste or religion because it speaks of spiritual development of human beings.

