MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A viral image has triggered an official investigation after a dead frog was discovered in food served under the Mid-Day Meal scheme at a government primary school in Gwalior.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene within the school feeding programme.

The image, reportedly from the Government Primary School in Gokulpura, shows the deceased frog in a cooked vegetable dish. The video sparked immediate public outrage and condemnation on social media platforms.

In response to the uproar, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat ordered a prompt investigation. District Education Officer Hariom Chaturvedi has been directed to verify the authenticity of the video and examine the circumstances that led to the incident. Officials have stated that any verified negligence will result in strict disciplinary action.

This event highlights ongoing complaints regarding the quality and safety of Mid-Day Meals in the state. The programme, a key government initiative to fight malnutrition and improve school attendance, has faced previous scrutiny over similar lapses in hygiene and quality control.