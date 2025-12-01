 MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

In response to the uproar, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat ordered a prompt investigation. District Education Officer Hariom Chaturvedi has been directed to verify the authenticity of the video and examine the circumstances that led to the incident. Officials have stated that any verified negligence will result in strict disciplinary action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A viral image has triggered an official investigation after a dead frog was discovered in food served under the Mid-Day Meal scheme at a government primary school in Gwalior.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene within the school feeding programme.

The image, reportedly from the Government Primary School in Gokulpura, shows the deceased frog in a cooked vegetable dish. The video sparked immediate public outrage and condemnation on social media platforms.

Read Also
MP News: Four Injured After Nayagaon Bridge Collapses In Raisen, Road Blocked, Traffic Jam
article-image

In response to the uproar, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat ordered a prompt investigation. District Education Officer Hariom Chaturvedi has been directed to verify the authenticity of the video and examine the circumstances that led to the incident. Officials have stated that any verified negligence will result in strict disciplinary action.

FPJ Shorts
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges IPS Probationers To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Policing; Stresses Action On Cybercrime, Drugs & Women’s Safety
UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges IPS Probationers To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Policing; Stresses Action On Cybercrime, Drugs & Women’s Safety
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Private Investigator Discovers Mihir & Noina's Truth
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 1: Private Investigator Discovers Mihir & Noina's Truth
Mumbai News: BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections
Mumbai News: BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections
Uttar Pradesh News: India’s Leather Industry Set To Reopen Major Russia Market After 40 Years; CLE Delegation To Visit Moscow
Uttar Pradesh News: India’s Leather Industry Set To Reopen Major Russia Market After 40 Years; CLE Delegation To Visit Moscow

This event highlights ongoing complaints regarding the quality and safety of Mid-Day Meals in the state. The programme, a key government initiative to fight malnutrition and improve school attendance, has faced previous scrutiny over similar lapses in hygiene and quality control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

MP News: Dead Frog In Mid-Day Meal Triggers Probe In Gwalior

Bhopal New: 3 Among BMC Driver Held For Stealing Fuel

Bhopal New: 3 Among BMC Driver Held For Stealing Fuel

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Opposition Slams Short House Session, MLAs Troop To Well

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Opposition Slams Short House Session, MLAs Troop To Well

MP News: 3,000 Recite 15th Chapter of The Gita; It Is The Philosophy Of life And Belongs To All...

MP News: 3,000 Recite 15th Chapter of The Gita; It Is The Philosophy Of life And Belongs To All...

MP News: 45-Year-Old Bridge Collapses On State Highway-19 In Raisen, Jawan Killed; Injured Referred...

MP News: 45-Year-Old Bridge Collapses On State Highway-19 In Raisen, Jawan Killed; Injured Referred...