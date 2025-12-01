Bhopal News: ABVP Gheraos Minister’s Bungalow Demands Imposition Of Section 54 On RGPV | fp photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday gheraoed the bungalow of technical education minister Indar Singh Parmar, demanding imposition of Section 54 of RGPV Act on Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV). They demanded CBI probe into financial irregularities. Under Section 54 of RGPV Act, if varsity fails to function properly, then government takes its control in its hand.

The ABVP workers raised slogans to press for their demand while staging the protest. They demanded that the entire audit report of university from financial year 2019-20 to 2023-24 be made public.

The ABVP members alleged that they have come to know of large-scale financial irregularities that had taken place in RGPV. The funds meant to be spent on students was misused. The financial transactions were made without authorised order. The university’s bank accounts were not maintained properly. A fixed deposit of university was operated in wilful manner and its record was not maintained.

Its entry was not made in financial records. There is suspicion over its corpus fund. ABVP demonstrators led by secretary Ketan Chaturvedi also demanded appointment of an administrator at VIT Varsity Bhopal.

Chaturvedi said agitation would continue till technical education minister Indar Singh Parmar would concede to their demands.