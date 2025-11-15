 Indore News: 2 Prisoners Released On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas For Maintaining Exemplary Conduct
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, state government released 32 prisoners across the state, including two inmates from Indore Central Jail, on November 15, to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), celebrated on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Indore Central jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said that prisoners demonstrating good conduct are generally released before completing their terms on national occasions such as Independence Day (August 15), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Republic Day (January 26), and Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14).

However, this is the first time that such a release has been carried out on Tribal Pride Day, making it the fifth occasion recognised for mid-term prisoner releases in the state.

All the released convicts were serving life imprisonment for murder and had completed more than 14 years of their sentences while maintaining exemplary conduct. The two inmates released from Indore Central Jail were Sunil and Mansaram, Sonkar added.

Officials said that no convict serving a sentence in cases of rape or under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was released.

