MP News: Class 5 Dropout, Tech Savvy Interstate Burglar Arrested Used Google Maps To Mark Posh Homes Before Nighttime Raids

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Ayodhya Nagar police on Monday nabbed a tech-savvy, interstate thief who worked alone and has 28 cases registered against him across multiple states. Police solved six cases of thefts in Minal Residency area and seized stolen cash and valuables worth Rs 20 lakh.

DCP Zone-2 Vivek Singh said a team under Ayodhya Nagar police station in-charge Mahesh Lilhare arrested the accused, identified as Vijendra, alias Bantu from Indore, and recovered gold and silver jewellery along with a scooter.

After a series of house break-ins in May, police analysed CCTV footage and traced the culprit. The trail led cops to Indore, where the suspect was detained and later confessed to crimes. Police said Bantu conducted detailed reconnaissance of locked houses during the day and carried out burglaries at night.

Involved in crimes since childhood

Despite being a class 5 dropout, Bantu is tech-savvy and committed thefts in an organized way. He used Google Maps on his mobile phone to identify posh colonies and mark specific houses and lanes accurately.

Police said he is a habitual offender with a criminal history dating back to childhood. A total of 28 cases of theft, burglary, and related offenses are registered against him in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, covering theft, NDPS, Arms Act violations and repeated offences. Aged 46, Vijendra, alias Bantu, was living in Amrawati district of Maharashtra, where he dealt in old vehicles as a cover.