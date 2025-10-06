MP News: Two Die, Over 35 Injured As Truck Hits High-Tension Wires During Mahakali Idol Immersion In Jabalpur--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and more than 35 others were injured when a truck carrying a Mahakali idol came into contact with an 11 kV high-tension electric line on Friday.

A video has circulated showing the truck touching an electric wire, causing sparks to fly and people run in panic.

According to information, the idol was being taken for immersion in Temar Bhita village near Jabalpur came into contact with an 11 kV high-tension electric line on the second day of Dussehra.

Panic broke out as sparks flew and villagers were electrocuted. Several of the injured are in serious condition.

The accident occurred while the villagers were taking the idol to Gwarighat for immersion. Most people were barefoot, and water on the road helped electricity spread, causing the shock.

Two men, Chintu Vishwakarma (38) and Akhilesh Patel (48), died on the spot. Others injured include Makhan Chaudhary (35), Harsh Patel (18), Nitin Patel (20), Atul Vishwakarma (18), Prashant Namdev (19), Mohit Patel (24), Mayank Namdev (20), Vivek Yadav (20), and several more residents of Temar Bhita.

Injured admitted in hospital

The injured were admitted to Medical College Hospital and private hospitals, with 33 patients in ICU. Officials confirmed that most of the injured are now out of danger, though some remain under observation for serious burns.

Authorities, including Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, District Collector Raghvendra Singh, and Police Superintendent Sampat Upadhyay, visited the hospital and assured proper treatment for all victims. Family members said that the hanging electric wires had been reported to the police and electricity department before the festival, but no action was taken.

This is the third major electrocution incident in Jabalpur during this Navratri. Earlier, two children died at Bargi Hills and another young man at Sharda Chowk due to electric shocks. So far, five people have died and over 50 injured in electrical accidents during the festival.