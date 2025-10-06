 Madhya Pradesh September 6 2025, Weather Update: Rain Returns To State; Soaks Over 20 Districts Including Bhopal, Betul & More
The rain was so strong that two dam gates, at Bhadbhada and Kaliyasot, were opened during the night to release excess water.

Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing heavy rain even as the monsoon is about to withdraw.

On Sunday, more than 20 districts including Bhopal and Betul were hit by rains. In Bhopal, about 2.5 inches of rain fell and in Betul over 2 inches.

article-image

In Bhopal, heavy showers began in the evening and caused traffic to slow severely along the Bhopal–Indore road. The rain was so strong that two dam gates, at Bhadbhada and Kaliyasot, were opened during the night to release excess water.

Other districts that received rain are Guna, Narmadapuram, Pachmarhi, Shyopur, Shivpuri, Shajapur, Sehore, Chhindwara, Damoh, Satna, Seoni, and Balaghat. In Shyopur and Seoni, around 1.5 inches of rain was recorded.

Weather scientist Arun Sharma said that light rain may continue over the next three days, but the Gwalior–Chambal region is expected to remain dry. He also noted that there is no alert for heavy rainfall anywhere in the state now.

So far, the monsoon has withdrawn from 12 districts. It is expected to return to the remaining districts by around October 10. Until then, isolated light showers or drizzle are likely.

