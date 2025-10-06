Bhopal News: Two Arrested For Stealing Plasma From AIIMS Blood Bank

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewania police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing plasma units from the blood bank of AIIMS Hospital. The prime accused, 26-year-old Ankit Kelkar had been working at the AIIMS blood bank as an outsourced employee.

Police sources said Kelkar confessed to selling unit of stolen plasma for Rs 10,000 each.

The second accused, identified as Amit Jatav, was reportedly purchasing the stolen plasma and reselling it at higher prices.

The case came to light after hospital staff noticed missing plasma units over the past few days. On September 28, security personnel caught Ankit with two plasma units in his bag and immediately informed the hospital management. CCTV footages revealed Ankit stealing plasma three times the same day.

Following a complaint by Dr. Gyanendra Prasad, in charge of the blood bank Bagsevania police registered a case on October 1 against Ankit and his associate. During the investigation it came to fore that Ankit had been stealing plasma since early September and had sold six to seven units to Amit Jatav.

Police said Ankit initially fled when officers reached his residence but later surrendered at the Bagsevania police station on Saturday. He admitted to stealing and selling plasma units over several weeks.

Amit Jatav, a resident of Barkheda Pathani works at Seva Sadan Netralaya in Bairagarh. He is currently being interrogated to determine where the stolen plasma was being sold and whether more people were involved in the racket.

Officials said that police continue to investigate into the racket while investigating into possibilities of involvement of other persons.