 Indore News: Devi Ahilyabai Airport To Get Direct Flights To 6 New Cities From October 26; Jammu, Jodhpur Among New Routes
Indore News: Devi Ahilyabai Airport To Get Direct Flights To 6 New Cities From October 26; Jammu, Jodhpur Among New Routes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport will start direct flights to six new cities from October 26 under the winter schedule. The new destinations include Navi Mumbai, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jammu, Rewa, and Nashik.

IndiGo Airlines has opened bookings for flights to Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jammu, and Nashik. Flights to Navi Mumbai and Rewa will begin soon, with the official announcement for Navi Mumbai expected after October 8. Alliance Air will operate flights to Rewa.

The schedule for the new flights is as follows:

Indore-Jodhpur Flight (daily): Departure from Indore at 11:40 am, arrival in Jodhpur at 1:10 pm. Return flight leaves Jodhpur at 1:30 pm and reaches Indore at 2:50 pm.

Fare ranges from ₹7,356 to ₹8,931.

Indore-Udaipur Flight (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday): Departure from Indore at 1:30 pm, arrival in Udaipur at 2:30 pm. Return departs at 2:50 pm and reaches Indore at 4:15 pm.

Fare ranges from ₹4,468 to ₹6,043.

Indore-Jammu Flight (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday): Departure from Indore at 9:55 am, arrival in Jammu at 11:40 am. Return departs at 12:55 pm and reaches Indore at 2:35 pm.

Fare ranges from ₹7,151 to ₹8,726.

Indore-Nashik Flight (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday): Departure from Indore at 1:30 pm, arrival in Nashik at 2:40 pm. Return departs at 3:00 pm and reaches Indore at 4:15 pm.

Fare ranges from ₹3,208 to ₹4,783.

Direct flight to Sharjah

Air India Express will operate a daily flight to Sharjah. Departure from Indore is at 10:10 am, arriving in Sharjah at 12:05 pm local time. The return flight leaves Sharjah at 1:05 pm and reaches Indore at 5:50 pm.

The journey takes about three hours and fifteen minutes.

Airport Director Vipinkant Seth said the runway is currently under construction, which restricts night flights. Once completed, the airport will operate 24 hours and could handle up to 100 flights daily.

During Winters…

After the winter schedule begins, Indore will have direct flight connections to cities including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jabalpur, Rewa, Nashik, and Sharjah in the UAE.

Currently, 84 flights operate from Indore Airport, with most operated by IndiGo Airlines. The winter schedule is expected to increase the number of flights to around 100 per day.

