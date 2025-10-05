Indore News: Excise Department Seized Liquor, Vehicles Worth Over 83 Lakh In A Month

MP News: Excise Department Seized Liquor, Vehicles Worth Over 83 Lakh In A Month | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department carried out a drive against the manufacturing, transportation and sale of illegal liquor in the district.

The officials have released shocking figures of the action taken in September 2025 and foiled the plans of liquor supply with two major operations on October 1 and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), which was a dry day.

The assistant excise commissioner said that 847 cases have been registered in September. About 966 litres of country liquor, 2962 litres of spirit, 2707 litres of beer and 2416 litres of hand-made liquor were seized.

Along with this, about 9031 kilograms of Mahua Lahan (raw material) was destroyed and 87 kilograms of bhang was seized. A total of 19 vehicles including 2 four-wheelers were seized. The total market value of the seized liquor and vehicles was around Rs 83.80 lakh.

Special drive on Dry Day

Special teams under the leadership of excise controller Devesh Chaturvedi, deputy controller Manoj Agrawal, and ADEO/assistant district excise officers were formed to catch people indulging in supplying or preparing liquor illegally on Dry Day.

On Gandhi Jayanti, circle in-charge Meera Singh and her team acted on a tip-off in Prajapat Nagar, seizing a two-wheeler carrying foreign liquor illegally. The accused Jatin and his associate Krishna were arrested. Five cases were registered under the relevant sections of the MP Excise Act. The value of the seized liquor and vehicle was about Rs 1.06 lakh. During the action a bike was also seized by the team.

A day before the Dry Day, a team led by ADEO Anil Mathur, sub-inspector Bhagwandas Aharwar and the team stopped a scooter during patrol and seized about 100 pouches of country liquor in its storage. The accused Vinod was arrested on the spot and a case was registered against him. The value of the seized liquor and vehicle was about Rs 72,500.

Apart from the September drive, on October 2 alone, the department registered 32 cases and arrested 30 people. Around 10 litres of hand-made liquor, 63.2 litres of country liquor and 25.3 litres of foreign liquor/beer were seized. One three-wheeler was also seized. The seized liquor was valued at Rs 67,725 and the vehicle at around Rs 80,000.

Zero Tolerance Policy

The Excise Department has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance towards illegal liquor in Indore district. Officials warned that strict actions will continue in the coming days as well.

[Story by Staff Reporter]