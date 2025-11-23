 Indore News: Duty Performed With Sincerity Brings Satisfaction, Respect From Society, Says CP Santosh Kumar Singh
Indore News: Duty Performed With Sincerity Brings Satisfaction, Respect From Society, Says CP Santosh Kumar Singh

A training programme for traffic police personnel in the presence of CP Santosh Kumar Singh was organised at the DRP Lines on Sunday to strengthen safe and smooth traffic management in the city.

Sunday, November 23, 2025
Around 200 officers and staff attended the programme, including DCP (Traffic/Zone 4) Anand Kaladagi, additional DCPs and ACPs of traffic police. Addressing the participants, CP said that public service is not just a responsibility but a character that must be developed within. He told the officials that when duty is performed with sincerity, it brings both satisfaction and respect from society.

He also stressed that patience, maturity and sensitivity are essential qualities while enforcing traffic rules, especially during difficult situations. He added that traffic duty is challenging, but once accepted with a positive mindset, it becomes a source of both learning and satisfaction.

CP informed that traffic personnel who perform exceptionally are being rewarded every Tuesday and this practice will continue. He encouraged staff to give their best and assured that their work will be monitored and recognised.

DCP Anand Kaladagi explained the continuous efforts being made by the traffic police to make city traffic smoother and safer. During the session, employees also shared their suggestions for better management, which the CP heard and appreciated.

A practical demonstration was also conducted to train staff on the correct use of barricades, stoppers, body-worn cameras, photography and videography during checking. Instructions were given on maintaining proper behaviour while managing traffic and handling enforcement duties.

