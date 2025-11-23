 MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed

MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed

A rabid dog attacked seven people in the villages Mordar and Chikhli in Sendhwa block, Barwani district on Sunday afternoon. The dog first bit Nilesh Arya of Mordar village before aggressively chasing and biting women, children and others on the main road. Six victims were from Mordar and one from Chikhli.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rabid dog attacked seven people in the villages Mordar and Chikhli in Sendhwa block, Barwani district on Sunday afternoon. The dog first bit Nilesh Arya of Mordar village before aggressively chasing and biting women, children and others on the main road. Six victims were from Mordar and one from Chikhli.

Villagers, including Balkishan Arya, chased the dog as it ran into fields towards Chikhli village, where it bit another person. The dog was then surrounded and killed by the villagers with sticks. Among the injured is an elderly woman whose lip was severed in the attack.

Read Also
MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹2.6k MSP For Wheat, Inaugurates ₹85 Crore Projects In...
article-image

The victims—Nilesh Arya (17), Sekadia Chauhan (90), Doodi Bai Rawat (55), Soumya Bai Arya (27), Jahadia Bai Arya (55), Lohari Bai (60) and Mal Singh Kanoje (55)—was admitted to the civil hospital. Four patients were referred to the district hospital for advanced care, with the remaining three receiving treatment locally.

Duty doctor Sanjay Dhakad confirmed all victims received anti-rabies vaccines, haemoglobin injections, tetanus and other essential medicines. The incident caused panic in both villages with the local community on alert following the aggressive dog attacks.

FPJ Shorts
Chennai Resident Held At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling ₹9 Crore Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Trolley Bag
Chennai Resident Held At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling ₹9 Crore Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Trolley Bag
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Seemingly Enjoys Cup Of Tea During Asia Cup Rising Stars Final; Check Pics
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Seemingly Enjoys Cup Of Tea During Asia Cup Rising Stars Final; Check Pics
US F-16 Demo Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post For Wing Commander Namansh Syal
US F-16 Demo Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post For Wing Commander Namansh Syal
Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2025: Pakistan Shaheens Edge Past Bangladesh-A In Thrilling Super Over To Lift Championship
Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2025: Pakistan Shaheens Edge Past Bangladesh-A In Thrilling Super Over To Lift Championship

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angels Of Indore: Innovator Leading India’s Most Significant Semiconductor Breakthrough Journey

Angels Of Indore: Innovator Leading India’s Most Significant Semiconductor Breakthrough Journey

MP News: Malwa Dominates Both BJP And Congress, Bundelkhand Loses Political Grip

MP News: Malwa Dominates Both BJP And Congress, Bundelkhand Loses Political Grip

MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed

MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed

Indore News: District Hospital Is On Stretcher; Infrastructural Decay And Persistent Shortage Of...

Indore News: District Hospital Is On Stretcher; Infrastructural Decay And Persistent Shortage Of...

Indore News: Over 20K Residents Run For Fitter And Healthier City

Indore News: Over 20K Residents Run For Fitter And Healthier City