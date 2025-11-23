MP News: Rabid Dog Attack Seven In Sendhwa, Woman’s Lip Severed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rabid dog attacked seven people in the villages Mordar and Chikhli in Sendhwa block, Barwani district on Sunday afternoon. The dog first bit Nilesh Arya of Mordar village before aggressively chasing and biting women, children and others on the main road. Six victims were from Mordar and one from Chikhli.

Villagers, including Balkishan Arya, chased the dog as it ran into fields towards Chikhli village, where it bit another person. The dog was then surrounded and killed by the villagers with sticks. Among the injured is an elderly woman whose lip was severed in the attack.

The victims—Nilesh Arya (17), Sekadia Chauhan (90), Doodi Bai Rawat (55), Soumya Bai Arya (27), Jahadia Bai Arya (55), Lohari Bai (60) and Mal Singh Kanoje (55)—was admitted to the civil hospital. Four patients were referred to the district hospital for advanced care, with the remaining three receiving treatment locally.

Duty doctor Sanjay Dhakad confirmed all victims received anti-rabies vaccines, haemoglobin injections, tetanus and other essential medicines. The incident caused panic in both villages with the local community on alert following the aggressive dog attacks.