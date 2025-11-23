Indore News: District Hospital Is On Stretcher; Infrastructural Decay And Persistent Shortage Of Basic Facilities |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being the only government hospital serving Western Indore and handling a daily footfall of more than 500 OPD patients, district hospital is struggling under a pervasive atmosphere of neglect, infrastructural decay, and persistent shortage of basic facilities.

A ground investigation, supported by photographs from the site, reveals a disturbing reality: a hospital functioning in conditions so inadequate that they compromise patient dignity, public hygiene and overall healthcare delivery.

Savita, a patient at the hospital who was there for diagnosis, said “I came here for treatment of some women issue but the facilities here are very poor. I am having pain in my joints but still have to go far for collecting my urine in a bottle at the diagnostic centre. There are no washrooms available here. There are also many women who urinate in open spaces around the building.”

The more dire fact is that for the last two years the hospital is functioning out of makeshift facilities in residential quarters meant for doctors, highlighting a systemic failure to provide a proper, purpose-built hospital environment.

Facilities that have been "under construction" for the last five years show no signs of completion, leaving the hospital marooned in inadequate temporary spaces.

Absence of urinals at the laboratory

A significant problem is the complete absence of urinals for female patients at the laboratory. Women needing to give urine samples are forced to walk 100 to 120 meters to the gynaecology department.

As patient Savita noted, the facilities are "very poor."

Solution: Set up dedicated female urinal cabins and sample-collection booths inside or adjacent to the laboratory on priority.

Open defecation/urination:

The dire lack of restrooms has led to the shameful consequence of many women being forced to urinate in open spaces around the building, raising serious concerns about hygiene and public dignity.

Solution: Construct temporary mobile toilets immediately and fast-track the completion of permanent restroom blocks, with dedicated sanitation staff for maintenance.

Essential infra turns junk |

Essential infra turns junk

The neglect extends to critical infrastructure and valuable equipment, raising questions about asset management and preparedness for health crises.

High-Tech Ambulances in disrepair |

High-Tech Ambulances in disrepair |

High-Tech Ambulances in disrepair:

The most shocking visual evidence of abandonment is the sight of vehicles, including an ambulance and another SUV-type vehicle, completely covered with climbers and creepers.

Solution: Conduct an immediate audit of all unused vehicles, restore emergency ambulances to operational condition, and shift abandoned vehicles to a secure RTO-managed yard to prevent further decay.

Mortuary and office spaces |

Mortuary and office spaces

The mortuary is in extremely poor condition, with its ceiling crumbling and posing serious concerns. The office where death certificates are issued is no better—its damaged ceiling creates a substandard and undignified environment for families completing final formalities.

Solution: Approve emergency structural repairs for the mortuary and certificate office, including ceiling reinforcement, sanitation fixes, and dedicated maintenance contracts.

Medical equipment and oxygen plant

The new building, which houses the women's section, has tragically also started becoming a junkyard. Old stretchers and junk are piled up in a heap, indicating a failure to dispose of or refurbish equipment properly. This area, meant for patient care, is now a storage heap.

Crucially, the oxygen plant, set up during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now in a non-working condition.

Solution: Remove junk via a structured biomedical waste disposal process, refurbish usable equipment, and undertake immediate repair and reactivation of the oxygen plant with periodic maintenance schedules.

Breakdown of order and hygiene

A breakdown in maintaining basic order and hygiene within the hospital premises exemplified by the presence of outsiders sleeping inside the hospital premises and the sight of dogs roaming freely are indicators of poor security and sanitation control.

Even a water cooler meant for public use appears dilapidated and uncared for, with signs urging against plastic bottle usage visible but the machine itself suggesting neglect.

The current state of the Indore District Hospital is an unacceptable failure of public health administration. It poses a significant risk to patient well-being, compromises staff working conditions, and ultimately undermines the fundamental right of citizens to access quality healthcare.

Facts and Figures

The hospital currently operates with:

---- 20 beds in the labour room, 10 beds for chemotherapy (open till 4 pm) and 10 beds in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre.

---- A future plan for 300 beds in the upcoming building.

---- Around 70 staff currently, to be expanded to 400 in the future.

---- Daily footfall includes 10 MRI, 10 CT scans, 700 sonographies per month and 10,000 OPD cases per month.

---- Security is minimal, with just one guard each in OPD and emergency and three guards rotating at the labour room.

What officials say?

Hospital administrator Pragyesh Bhatt stated that the original plan was to develop the hospital as a G+1 structure with 100 beds, but in 2021–22 the proposal was revised to expand it into a facility with 300 beds.

He added that the existing issues are likely to continue just for a few more months, as the new building is in its final phase of construction and is expected to be completed by April 2026. The Housing Board is executing the construction work. “We will ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience,” Bhatt told Free Press.

Land conflicts

Bhatt further explained that the land for the new building was donated by the Dairy Board. Out of the total 7 acres, construction is currently taking place on 4 acres, while an additional 3 acres are required for parking facilities for visitors and staff.

However, the land has not yet been officially transferred to the health department, and despite several visits by administrative officials, the issue remains unresolved.