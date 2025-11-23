Indore News: Picnic Turns Tragic; Holkar College Student Drowns In Lodhiya Kund |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BSc Agriculture student drowned while bathing at Lodhiya Kund on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 9:30 am when he had gone there with his friends for a picnic. Police retrieved the body from the kund after a struggle of nearly half an hour and informed the family.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Bhamor said the deceased was identified as Shreyansh, son of Anand Narayan Gupta, a native of Rewa and currently residing at Bholaram Ustad Marg in Indore.

He had gone to Lodhiya Kund in the Simrol area with two friends for an outing. While bathing, he slipped into deeper water and drowned. Police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased’s father Anand Narayan Gupta said police informed him around 1 pm on Saturday that his son had drowned in Lodhiya Kund. Gupta added that he had sent Shreyansh to Indore just four months ago. This was the first time that he had sent his son to another city to study.

He was pursuing BSc in Agriculture at Holkar Science College. “I still don’t understand how he reached that place. That area is so difficult to walk to, how did he go there to bathe?” Gupta said. The family runs a flour mill in Rewa. Shreyansh was their only son and had a sister.

Friend recounts the moments before drowning

Shreyansh’s friend Sumit, who had gone with him and a female friend to the kund, said they had planned a picnic there. All three entered the water to bathe. Sumit and the female friend came out first, while Shreyansh, feeling shy about changing his clothes in front of the girl, went behind a rock near the deeper side of the water. Moments later, they heard him screaming as he began to drown.

Sumit said he tried to rescue Shreyansh but he too began to sink. Their female friend grabbed Sumit’s hand and pulled him back, but despite their efforts, they could not save Shreyansh.

Planned trip after seeing friends’ reels

The trio had planned the trip to Lodhiya Kund after watching reels posted on social media by other friends who had recently visited the spot. Impressed by the location shown in the videos, they decided to go there. Shreyansh and the female friend travelled on a bike, while Sumit reached the location on a bicycle.