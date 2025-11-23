Indore News: Over 20K Residents Run For Fitter And Healthier City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sending out a strong message of fitness and health awareness, more than 20,000 citizens participated with great enthusiasm in the ‘Run Indore–One Indore: Run with Mayor’ marathon on Sunday morning.

Runners took part in the 3 km, 5 km and 7 km categories, showcasing the city’s commitment to becoming a fitter and healthier Indore.

A special highlight of the event was the inspiring participation of differently-abled runners, whose determination and energy added to the spirit of the marathon.

The programme commenced with participants taking an oath for cleanliness and health. The marathon was then flagged off by the invited dignitaries.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav noted that the event was organized in the western part of the city and received registrations from over 20,000 participants, reflecting the city’s strong commitment toward fitness.

CM praises Indore

Addressing the event online, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the city and said Indore, known for its cleanliness, is now establishing a new identity in fitness as well.

He said: “Under the leadership of the Mayor, the citizens of Indore are running for health. Running is the foundation of fitness and once again, Indore is setting a benchmark for the country.”

Indore leads in every field: Vijayvargiya

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya applauded the enthusiasm of the people, stating that Indore is not only leading in cleanliness but is emerging as a frontrunner in multiple fields globally.

He said the city’s success is driven by its citizens: “Countries and cities do not run by governments alone, but with the support of people. This number-one status of Indore is due to the cooperation of its citizens.”

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat also praised Indore’s innovative approach, saying the passion seen in today’s marathon proves once again that Indore is exceptional.

Special run for differently-abled participants

A dedicated run was organized for differently-abled athletes, making the event even more inspiring. Bhargav said Indore is moving forward not only in fitness but also in inclusivity and participation.

Prominent leaders and officials attend

The event saw active participation from several public representatives and administrative officials, including: Vijayvargiya, Silawat, Bhargav, police commissioner Santosh Singh, collector Shivam Verma, municipal commissioner Dilip Yadav, Traffic ACP RK Singh, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Madhu Verma, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, Padma Shri Satyendra Lohia, Tinu Jain, organizer Mohit Yadav, MiC member Ashwini Shukla, Abhishek Sharma Bablu, Kamal Vaghela and Yogesh Gendar among others.

Winners

----------7 km Category------------

---1st: Vishal Kaushal

---2nd: Mahesh Sakhale

---3rd: Manjeet Rai

------------------ 5 km Category -----------

---1st: Shanu Rathore

---2nd: Utsav Patidar

---3rd: Hardeep Peepmalekar

Special differently-abled run

1st: Mayur