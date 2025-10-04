Indore News: Holkar College Records 1,514 Placement In 5 Years |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holkar Science College has emerged as the a leading government college in Madhya Pradesh for campus recruitment as it recorded 1,514 student placements across 2021–2025 averaging 303 placements per year.

According to the official placement report, companies such as Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin, TCS, HCL, Symbiotech, Endo Pharma and Aditya Birla Chemicals visited the campus, offering opportunities to hundreds of students. In the 2024–25 session alone, 12 reputed companies conducted drives, offering packages ranging from Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh annually, with occasional offers touching Rs 4 lakh.

Placement cell head Dr Sanjay Vyas emphasised that while opportunities are growing, student participation remains a challenge. “We conduct lectures on CV writing, communication skills and personality development. Yet when training sessions are arranged, only 10–15 students attend. Companies can be brought to campus, but interviews must be cleared by the students themselves,” he said.

Vyas dismissed claims that placements were lacking. “In five years, the college has consistently hosted around a dozen companies annually. Even premier institutions record similar numbers. The notion that placements don’t happen here is a misconception,” he asserted.

Highlighting sectoral trends, Vyas pointed out the booming demand in pharma and IT after COVID-19. “Pharma industries earned profits equal to 25 years in just three. Today, they demand bulk hiring of chemistry, microbiology and biotechnology graduates. Similarly, fields like AI, computer science, and electronics ensure no shortage of jobs,” he added.

Holkar College continues to position itself as a bridge between industry needs and academic potential, achieving one of the highest placement records among government colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Holkar Science College Placement Report (2021–2025)

Year: 2021

No. of Companies: 6

Notable Recruiters: Lupin, Cipla, TCS, Mylan, HCL, Baerlocher

Highlights: Strong pharma and IT presence; 150+ students attended Lupin drive

Year: 2022

No. of Companies: 3

Notable Recruiters: Genesis Technologies, Symbiotech, Tirupati Starch

Highlights: Multiple selections in Chemistry and Life Sciences

Year: 2023

No. of Companies: 8

Notable Recruiters: TCS, Duke Thomson, Vacmet, Bakersville, Gyanohm Learning, Zucol, Merricana

Highlights: Bulk recruitments; IT and pharma balanced

Year: 2024

No. of Companies: 5

Notable Recruiters: CloudLIMS, Endo Pharma, Advance Enzyme, Anaxee Digital

Highlights: High selections; CloudLIMS recruited 43 students in single drive



Year: 2025

No. of Companies: 3 (till March)

Notable Recruiters: Azim Premji Foundation, ACG Capsules, Aditya Birla Chemicals

Highlights: Focused drives in Chemistry; 27 selected by Azim Premji Foundation

[Story by Mahima Kesharwani]