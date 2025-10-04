MGM Medical College Hosts PCR Workshop | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Microbiology and VRDL at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, successfully organised a “Hands-on Training and Workshop on Real-Time PCR.” The workshop was inaugurated and concluded by Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean and CEO of the college.

Dr Ghanghoria stated that the workshop was aimed at enhancing technical proficiency and building confidence among future physicians and researchers in modern molecular diagnostics.

He emphasised that such training contributes to establishing the highest standards of healthcare services at both national and international levels. According to him, the workshop helped participants gain practical expertise, confidence and the ability to perform precise data analysis in molecular diagnostic techniques.

Dr Manish Purohit, head of the department of microbiology and principal investigator, VRDL, said, “Our objective is not limited to technical training but also to develop scientific thinking, ethical laboratory practices and excellence in data interpretation. Such workshops make our students and researchers globally competent in healthcare standards.”

Dr Nishat Khan, associate professor, microbiology department, delivered the keynote address, elaborating on the applications of PCR technology in disease diagnosis and research.

The expert team included Dr Suman Kumar (Scientist-C), Dr Sulekha Yadav (Scientist-B) and technical experts Nikhil Pandya, Mukesh Mandloi and Narayan Solanki. Faculty members, PhD scholars and technical professionals from the medical college also participated actively in the workshop.

