JD(U) Distances Itself From KC Tyagi’s Bharat Ratna Demand For CM Nitish Kumar, Calls It Personal View

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (L) & Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (R) | File Pic

Patna: A day after party`s senior leader KC Tyagi created a flutter in political circles after he demanded Bharat Ratna for chief minister Nitish Kumar, JD (U) on Saturday distanced itself from Tyagi`s demand for its chief.

Party Officials Describe Statement as Personal Opinion

While clarifying that Tyagi`s remarks were "purely personal", JD (U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that his remarks did not reflect the party`s official position. He also contended that even party leaders and workers were not sure whether he (Tyagi) continued to be an active member of the organisation.

He said that Tyagi's recent statements should not be associated with the party as these statements did not reflect the official party position or policies.

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary asserted that Tyagi's statements were his personal opinions and not related to the party's position. “No decision has been taken by the party on this matter yet. When the party takes a decision, it will be shared with the people," he added.

Tyagi’s Bharat Ratna Letter to Prime Minister Explained

Tyagi had recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to confer Bharat Ratna on Nitish Kumar. In his letter, Tyagi said that just as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Karpoori Thakur were honoured with the country's highest civilian award last year, Nitish Kumar was equally deserving of the honour.

Tyagi has been in thick of controversy for his statements, reportedly at variance with the party`s official position. Recently, he expressed support for Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, which did not align with the official stand of JD (U). He said that politics should not be mixed with sports and urged the BCCI to reconsider its decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to drop Rahman from the IPL squad.

Other Political Leaders React to the Demand

Meanwhile, union Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi welcomed Tyagi's demand, saying it would be "wonderful" if Nitish Kumar were to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

"Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar Ji… How wonderful it would sound to hear these words, right? We are fully confident that the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, known for surprising everyone with his decisions, will once again leave everyone surprised by deciding to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar's honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji... Bharat Ratna Nitish Kumar," he wrote on X.