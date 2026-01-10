Fatehpur Becomes Uttar Pradesh’s First District To Deploy AI-Based Smart System For Achieving 100% Child Vaccination Coverage

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The Yogi government continues to strengthen healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh by effectively integrating technology. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to maximize the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern digital tools in public health, Fatehpur district has emerged as a frontrunner by introducing an AI-based Smart Vaccination Tracking System for monitoring child immunization.

With this initiative, Fatehpur has become the first district in the state to use AI to achieve the target of 100% vaccination coverage among children. The system has been launched as a pilot project in the aspirational block of Hathgam, where it has already delivered encouraging results. Vaccination coverage in the block has increased significantly, reaching 95%. In view of this success, preparations are underway to implement the system across the entire district.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh said that the AI-based application was developed in line with the Chief Minister’s emphasis on linking healthcare delivery with technology. Rolled out on September 1 in Hathgam, the app ensures that parents receive timely vaccination-related information for newborns and children through WhatsApp. It also shares details of nearby VHND (Village Health and Nutrition Day) sessions, helping families ensure timely immunization.

A notable feature of this initiative is that the application has been developed by the District Magistrate himself. The core objective of the system is to ensure that no child is deprived of essential vaccines during the first year of life and that 100% immunization coverage is achieved.

Explaining the technical strengths of the app, DM Ravindra Singh said it enables AI-driven real-time monitoring and data analysis. This allows the administration to easily identify low-coverage areas and children who have missed vaccinations, along with the reasons behind the gaps. The insights generated through AI analysis help authorities take prompt and targeted corrective measures.

Read Also NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case

The app also sends automatic reminder messages to mothers ahead of scheduled vaccination dates, effectively addressing gaps caused by lack of awareness or missed follow-ups. In addition, vaccine demand and supply management has become more streamlined and efficient through the system.

To further support frontline health workers, a dedicated mobile application has been developed for ANMs. The app provides a real-time due list, clearly indicating children pending vaccination in each area. Using OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology, ANMs can update vaccination status by uploading a photograph of the MCP card, reducing manual data entry errors and improving operational efficiency.

The District Magistrate added that the AI-based system was developed after extensive consultations with the health department, the general public and the World Health Organization (WHO). Incorporating inputs from all stakeholders, Fatehpur has created a practical, scalable and highly effective digital model for strengthening routine immunization.