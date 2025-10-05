Indore News: Daily Indore–Sharjah Flight From October 26

Indore News: Daily Indore–Sharjah Flight From Oct 26 | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There’s good news for international travellers — the Indore–Sharjah flight will now operate daily under the Winter Schedule, effective October 26. Air India Express, which currently runs the service four days a week, will begin daily operations from that date.

Interestingly, the flight schedule is also being revised. The service will now operate in the morning instead of at night.

TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, informed that Air India Express has regularised and updated the Indore–Sharjah schedule on its website, with bookings now open. At present, the flight departs from Sharjah at 9:10 pm, arrives at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 10:10 pm, and then returns to Sharjah.

Under the new schedule, the flight will depart from Indore at 10:10 am and land in Sharjah at 12:05 pm (local time). The return flight will depart from Sharjah at 1:05 pm (local time) and arrive in Indore at 5:50 pm, with a total flight duration of approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes each way.

Jose described Air India Express’s decision as passenger-friendly, noting that travellers will no longer need to stay awake through the night, whether in India or in Sharjah. The daily operation will also provide more flexibility for international passengers connecting to onward flights.

[Story by Staff Reporter]