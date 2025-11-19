MP News: Truck Falls Off River Bridge In Khargone; Driver Dead, Another Critical |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An accident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, when a truck carrying gravel plunged nearly 20 feet off the Veda River bridge in the Kasrawad–Koganwa area.

According to initial reports, the truck was returning after unloading gravel when the driver, identified as Mahendra (38) of Khamkheda, lost control of the vehicle. The truck veered off the bridge and fell into the riverbed below. Mahendra died on the spot due to the severe impact.

His companion, Krishna Revaram (32), sustained critical spinal injuries in the mishap. Locals immediately informed the authorities, after which a team from Kasrawad police station rushed to the site.

Krishna was rescued from the damaged vehicle and shifted to the district hospital, where he is undergoing intensive treatment.

Officials stated that the bridge where the accident occurred is nearly 65 years old and has weakened significantly over time.

Construction work for a new bridge is currently in progress, but the old structure has remained in use. In the wake of the incident, the administration has imposed a complete ban on heavy vehicle movement on the old bridge.