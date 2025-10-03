 Khandwa Durga Visarjan Tragedy: 11 Dead After Tractor Carrying Goddess Durga Idols For Immersion Plunges Into Lake On Dussehra
The deceased were taken to Pandhana Community Health Centre. The post-mortem of the deceased might be carried out on priority basis so that the bodies could be handed over to the families for the last rites.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): At least eleven people including men, women and children drowned when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees for idol immersion plunged into a river while crossing a culvert in Jamli village under Pandhana police station area on Thursday.

The three injured in the accident were referred to Khandwa District Hospital for treatment. The information was confirmed by Khandwa SP Manoj Rai. All the bodies had been retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers.


The search operation for missing persons has ended with the body of a minor being retrieved, taking the toll to 11.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot. 'We have learnt that five to six devotees survived,' an official said.

According to information received, 20-25 people from Jamli and Ardla villages were aboard the trolley, which was overcrowded.

CM Announces Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was in Delhi when he was infomed about the incident. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to next of kin of every deceased and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to survivors.

