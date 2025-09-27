MP Shocker! Muslim Man Lures Hindu Girl At Garba Pandal In Ujjain, Caught Molesting Her In Nearby Garage; Beaten By Locals

Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man was caught molesting a Hindu girl near a garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Locals thrashed him in public and handed him over to police.

The accused has been identified as Fardeen Khan. He went to attend Garba in Ujjain and started mingling with the girl from the Hindu community. He lured one of them and brought her outside the garba pandal. He then tricked her and took her to a nearby garage. Some vigilant locals followed the duo, sensing something fishy. They caught him allegedly molesting the girl. They nabbed him and beat him before handing him over to police.

🚨 Ujjain: Fardeen Khan allegedly lured a girl from a Garba event and tried to molest her inside a garage.



Hearing her cries, locals caught him, THRASHED him and HANDED him over to the police. pic.twitter.com/HAytMWe2iI — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 27, 2025

Netizens hail action by locals

Several netizens belonging to the Hindu community hailed the locals' proactiveness. "Thank god, they saved the girl," a user wrote. Another commented, "Another Love Jihad Exposed."

Another X user commented, "Garba is not a dance competition; it is a religious event dedicated to Maa Durga," supporting the Hindu outfit's demand to not allow members of other communities.

Kalawa, gangajal are mandatory at garba pandals in Bhopal

Notably, Hindu outfits have strictly demanded to prohibit entry of non-Hindus in the garba pandals across the state. They accused members of the Muslim community of posing as Hindus to secure the entry and trapping girls in 'love jihad'.

Members of Hindu organisations like Bajrand Dal staged protests on Day-1 of Navratri and strictly asserted they won't tolerate attendance of non-Hindus in the garba pandals. They listed some conditions to obtain the entry-- the person must wear Kalawa on their head, tilak on their forehead, drink gangajal and show their Aadhaar cards at the main gate counter.