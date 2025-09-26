Navratri 2025 Day-5: Ratlam's Kavalka Mata Offered Wine As Madira Bhog; Booze Disappears As Soon As It Touches Her Lips

Navratri 2025 Day-5: The Goddess Who Is Offered Wine; Unique 'Madira Bhog' At Kavalka Mata Temple In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Forget puri, kheer and sweets in your bhog palate at Kavalka Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. There's a unique way of offerings at this divine place which is much spirited. Here, the goddess is offered wine and without this, the offering remains incomplete.

This temple, known as "Mata Kavalka," is located approximately 32 kilometers from Ratlam city. This miraculous idol of the Goddess, sits atop a high hill in the village of Satarunda.

For years, devotees from far and wide come here to witness the goddess's miraculous form. The temple houses the idols of Goddess Kavalaka, Goddess Kali, Kaal Bhairav, and Lord Shiva.

According to the temple priest, Pandit Rajeshgiri Goswami, this temple is approximately 5,000 years old. The idol of the Goddess is considered miraculous. The priest claims that sips alcohol.

Due to the temple's location on a steep hill, devotees must climb on foot to reach it. For the convenience of devotees, concrete stairs have recently been built on the temple route, making the ascent easier.

Prasad offered from bottle

According to locals, devotees here offer alcohol to please the goddess. As soon as the liquor bottle touches the lips of the idols, the liquor disappears from the bottle, and all this happens in front of the devotees.

Madira Bhog

The remaining liquor in the bottle is given to devotees as Prasad to the goddess. To the faithful, this isn’t alcohol anymore. it’s sacred offering. Upon the fulfillment of their wishes, some devotees also climb the hill barefoot, while others offer animal sacrifices.

During Hariyali Amavasya and Navratri, huge crowds of devotees gather here to have seek blessings from Mata.

Temple's history

The temple is also associated with many ancient and interesting stories. It is considered that Bhima, the second of the five Pandava brothers placed four earthen pots with his own hands, and the temple was later established on that earthen mound.

Over time, traditions here are changing, the number of animal sacrifice for the goddess's offering has decreased. Tourists curious about this unusual ritual, arrive here from all over the world to witness this mystical way of devotion.