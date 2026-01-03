 Indore News: Man Abducted Over ₹40,000 Dispute; 4 Held From Khargone
Indore News: Man Abducted Over ₹40,000 Dispute; 4 Held From Khargone

Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was abducted by four men in a car over money dispute between them in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Friday. Four men have been arrested from Khargone district in connection with the same and further investigation is on into the case. 

According to the police, Shahrukh Shah, a resident of Chandan Nagar area was abducted by four men in a car from his place. On the complaint of Shahrukh’s wife Rukhsar, a case was registered against the four and a team has been constituted for the search of the accused.

During the investigation it was found Shahrukh had an argument with one Rais Chakki as he had borrowed money from the Rais and was unable to repay the same. The police team after a lead followed the accused and managed to arrest them from an area falling in Khargone district. Shahrukh was safely rescued from their clutches. The accused were later brought to the city and further action is being taken against them.

The accused have been identified as Rais Chakki, a resident of Bank village on Dhar Road, Wasim, Jakir and Sadik. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahrukh had borrowed Rs 40000 from Rais which he was unable to repay so the accused prepared a plan and abducted him. 

