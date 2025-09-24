Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests & Villagers Claim 1182 CE's 'Immortal' Devotee Alha Still Visits Maihar Temple

Navratri Day-3 2025: Alha's Devotion Still Echoes In Maihar's Maa Sharda Temple | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Just in the heart of Trikuta Hills in Maihar, lies the diety of Maa Sharda, which is not just resticted to prayers and devotion but it extends as a realm of Legends and Folklores.

The temple attracts millions of devotees during Navratri. Maihar celebrates Navratri twice a year, once in Chaitra (March-April) and second time in Ashwin (September-October). Grand fairs along with cultural programmes are organised at large scale.

Traditional tribal and folk performances are also held during this time, connecting spiritual and cultural traditions.

Alha's immortal devotion

According to local folklores, great warriors of Mahoba, Alha and Udal were the first worshippers of Maa Sharda at this temple in Maihar. The Alha-Khand, a popular epic poem, portrays Alha and Udal as the victors, claiming they defeated Prithviraj Chauhan 52 times.

It is believed that, because of Alha's devotion towards Maa Sharda, he was blessed with the power of immortality and continues to visit the temple.

According to locals Alha visits the shrine to worship before the temple opens. Priests often claimed that they have seen fresh garlands and signs of early morning rituals that no one has physically performed.

Just beside the shrine, there is a small space dedicated to him which is called Alha's Akhara.

Inclusive devotion

The temple is also known for inclusive devotion and religious tolerance. People from Islam community often visit the temple to offer their prayers. The place has a history of muslim staffs in the temple premises.

With blend of stories, devotion prayers and the scenic location where the temple is built, Maihar Devi Temple holds a unique place in the spiritual heritage of India.