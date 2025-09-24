 Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests & Villagers Claim 1182 CE's 'Immortal' Devotee Alha Still Visits Maihar Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNavratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests & Villagers Claim 1182 CE's 'Immortal' Devotee Alha Still Visits Maihar Temple

Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests & Villagers Claim 1182 CE's 'Immortal' Devotee Alha Still Visits Maihar Temple

The temple is also known for inclusive devotion and religious tolerance

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Navratri Day-3 2025: Alha's Devotion Still Echoes In Maihar's Maa Sharda Temple | FP Photo

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Just in the heart of Trikuta Hills in Maihar, lies the diety of Maa Sharda, which is not just resticted to prayers and devotion but it extends as a realm of Legends and Folklores.

The temple attracts millions of devotees during Navratri. Maihar celebrates Navratri twice a year, once in Chaitra (March-April) and second time in Ashwin (September-October). Grand fairs along with cultural programmes are organised at large scale.

Traditional tribal and folk performances are also held during this time, connecting spiritual and cultural traditions.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-2: PM Jawaharlal Nehru Ordered 51-Kund Yajna At Datia’s Pitambara Peeth During...
article-image

Alha's immortal devotion

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Development Projects In Kolathur, Urges Students To Embrace Lifelong Learning
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Development Projects In Kolathur, Urges Students To Embrace Lifelong Learning
CM Devendra Fadnavis Steps Up Pune Visits As BJP Seeks Full Control Of City
CM Devendra Fadnavis Steps Up Pune Visits As BJP Seeks Full Control Of City
Rajasthan Shocker: Evil Mother Applies Fevikwik On Newborn’s Mouth, Buries Baby Under Stones In Forest; Child Miraculously Survives
Rajasthan Shocker: Evil Mother Applies Fevikwik On Newborn’s Mouth, Buries Baby Under Stones In Forest; Child Miraculously Survives
Pakistan: Jaffar Express With 270 Passengers On Board Overturned In Balochistan Explosion, Second Attack In 10 Hours; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Pakistan: Jaffar Express With 270 Passengers On Board Overturned In Balochistan Explosion, Second Attack In 10 Hours; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

According to local folklores, great warriors of Mahoba, Alha and Udal were the first worshippers of Maa Sharda at this temple in Maihar. The Alha-Khand, a popular epic poem, portrays Alha and Udal as the victors, claiming they defeated Prithviraj Chauhan 52 times.

It is believed that, because of Alha's devotion towards Maa Sharda, he was blessed with the power of immortality and continues to visit the temple.

According to locals Alha visits the shrine to worship before the temple opens. Priests often claimed that they have seen fresh garlands and signs of early morning rituals that no one has physically performed.

Just beside the shrine, there is a small space dedicated to him which is called Alha's Akhara.

Read Also
Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...
article-image

Inclusive devotion

The temple is also known for inclusive devotion and religious tolerance. People from Islam community often visit the temple to offer their prayers. The place has a history of muslim staffs in the temple premises.

With blend of stories, devotion prayers and the scenic location where the temple is built, Maihar Devi Temple holds a unique place in the spiritual heritage of India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests &...

Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests &...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For...

VIDEO: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For...

Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In...

Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In...

Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali

Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali

Bhopal News: Irani Gang Operating From Bhopal Poses As Cops; Loots Across States

Bhopal News: Irani Gang Operating From Bhopal Poses As Cops; Loots Across States