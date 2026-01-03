 Indore News: Setting Up Of Devi Ahilya Memorial To Gather Pace
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of the Devi Ahilya Memorial on the premises of the old RTO land is set to move at a faster pace, with work in the first phase progressing under an allocation of Rs 40 crore. To facilitate uninterrupted construction, excavation of a tubewell funded under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund began on Friday.

According to Ram Swarup Mundra, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani performed a puja at the excavation site in the afternoon at an auspicious time and formally inaugurated the work.

Once the tubewell excavation is completed, a pipeline will be laid to ensure a regular water supply to the construction site. Officials said this will help maintain the momentum of the memorial’s construction activities.

Ashok Daga informed that the construction of the memorial is being carried out under the supervision of architects from Delhi, ensuring adherence to the approved design and quality standards.

Several local leaders and representatives were present on the occasion, including Sudhir Dedge, Prashant Bandve, Kanchan Gidwani, Yogesh Gender, Saurabh Khandelwal, Devendra Inani, Prakash Parwani, Vishal Gidwani, Kapil Jain and Prateek Tagad.

Indore News: Setting Up Of Devi Ahilya Memorial To Gather Pace

