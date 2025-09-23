VIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On Non-Hindus At Navratri Events In Bhopal

VIDEO: Communal Hoardings At Garba Pandal Spark Debate During Navratri In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri began with protests over 'love jihad' in capital Bhopal. Members of Hindu outfits gathered outside garba pandals on Monday and raised slogans to ban entry of non-hindus.

The hoardings carried the message “Jihadis are not allowed to enter" alongside images of shoes, slippers, and sticks, sparking outrage among people. They asserted that the people from non-hindu communities change their names identities to secure entry and use religious events like Garba to lure Hindu girls.

5 rules for entry in Garba pandal

Moreover, the organisers listed five conditions for entry into the pandal, including that participants must drink Ganga Jal, wear a tilak and kalava, and show their Aadhaar cards at the gate.

People raising slogans

Videos of the hoardings and protest have surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some said in the favour of the decision highlighting culture and safety, on the other hand, some condemmed the situation calling it a discriminatory move.

In the video, people are seen raising slogans against a specific community. Police are closely monitoring the situation and urged the people to maintain the law order situation in the city. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter