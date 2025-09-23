 VIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On Non-Hindus At Navratri Events In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On Non-Hindus At Navratri Events In Bhopal

VIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On Non-Hindus At Navratri Events In Bhopal

The hoardings carried the message “Jihadis are not allowed to enter”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Communal Hoardings At Garba Pandal Spark Debate During Navratri In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Navratri began with protests over 'love jihad' in capital Bhopal. Members of Hindu outfits gathered outside garba pandals on Monday and raised slogans to ban entry of non-hindus.

The hoardings carried the message “Jihadis are not allowed to enter" alongside images of shoes, slippers, and sticks, sparking outrage among people. They asserted that the people from non-hindu communities change their names identities to secure entry and use religious events like Garba to lure Hindu girls.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector,...
article-image

5 rules for entry in Garba pandal

Moreover, the organisers listed five conditions for entry into the pandal, including that participants must drink Ganga Jal, wear a tilak and kalava, and show their Aadhaar cards at the gate.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected

People raising slogans

Videos of the hoardings and protest have surfaced on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some said in the favour of the decision highlighting culture and safety, on the other hand, some condemmed the situation calling it a discriminatory move.

Read Also
Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health,...
article-image

In the video, people are seen raising slogans against a specific community. Police are closely monitoring the situation and urged the people to maintain the law order situation in the city. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri Special: Explore Chausath Yogini-- The Epicentre Of Divine Feminine Power & Secret Tantric...

Navratri Special: Explore Chausath Yogini-- The Epicentre Of Divine Feminine Power & Secret Tantric...

VIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On...

VIDEO: 'Tilak, Kalawa Mandatory To Secure Entry In Garba Pandals,' Hindu Outfits Demand Ban On...

Bhopal: Sanitation Workers To Lodge Plaint Against Assistant Health Officer

Bhopal: Sanitation Workers To Lodge Plaint Against Assistant Health Officer

Arms Dealer Arrested for Serious Irregularities In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Arms Dealer Arrested for Serious Irregularities In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh September 23 Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain & Thunder; Monsoon To Persist Till...

Madhya Pradesh September 23 Weather Updates: Expect Light Rain & Thunder; Monsoon To Persist Till...