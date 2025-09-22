Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health, Nutrition And Law & Order In Two Days

Madhya Pradesh Officers To Mull Over 8 Issues In Two Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state officials have been mulling over eight issues for the past two days. In the period between Dussehra and Diwali, the conference of collectors and commissioners will be held on October 7 and 8.

The additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, commissioners, inspectors general of police, superintendents of police, commissioners of municipal corporations, and chief executive officers of the district Panchayats will participate in the conference.

The ministers of all departments and officers will discuss the issues at the conference.

The issues discussed at the conference will be put up before the government. There will be eight sessions in the meeting.

Health and nutrition, education, tribal and rural development and law and order will be discussed on the first day.

On the second day, the urban administration, employment and industrialisation, agriculture and good governance will figure in the discussion.

Each topic will be discussed for one hour and 15 minutes and one hour. During this period, there will be a presentation on each subject, including question and answer and working presentation. Afterwards, there will be a conclusion.

Topics like malnutrition, cloud control will also be discussed

In the session associated with health, IMR, MMR, malnutrition and sickle cell will be discussed.

Similarly, in the session related to education, providing quality education and Nipun Bharat will be discussed.

On the other hand, in the session connected to tribal welfare and RD, PM's Jan Man, Adi Karmayogi, and the distribution of Pattas will be discussed.

In the same way, during the session related to law and order, the officials will discuss three criminal laws, mining, crime, cloud control, and road safety.

In the session to be held on urban development, the officials will mull over the PM Housing Scheme and the Amrit Yojna.

In the employment and industry session, discussion on skills, startups, and PM Gati Shakti will take place.

In the agriculture session, fertiliser, seeds, stubble management, natural farming, and micro irrigation will be discussed.

The session on good governance will discuss revenue case disposal, e-courts, and land acquisition.

Officers made conveners

The officers have been given responsibility for coordination for the meeting.

Principal Secretary Sandeep Yadav and Secretary JV Rashmi have been given the responsibility for coordination in the health sector.

Similarly, Secretary Sanjay Goyal will handle education. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Deepali Rastogi and Principal Secretary Gulshan Bamra will deal with Tribal and RD.

ACS Sheo Shekhar Shukla, DGP Kailash Makwana and Secretary Manish Singh will coordinate law and order.

ACS Sanjay Dubey, commissioner of urban development Sanket Bhondwe, and commissioner of Town and Country Planning (TNPC), Shrikant Banoth, have been deputed for urban administration.

Similarly, for employment and industries, PS Raghvendra Singh, Manish Singh, and director (Budget), Rajeev Meena, will coordinate.

ACS Ashok Barnwal and Secretary Nishant Barbade will deal with the agriculture sector.

For good governance, ACS Sanjay Shukla and PS Manish Rastogi will be conveners.

A group of collectors has been formed for group presentation. Separate groups have also been formed for each sector.