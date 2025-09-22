Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department

Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises are underway for issuing the third transfer list of IAS officers after the two lists.

Bhopal may get a new collector in the upcoming list. After shifting Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, collector of Dhar, Priyank Mishra, may be brought to Bhopal as collector.

Collectors of some other districts may also be shifted. Shilendra Singh (Chhindwara), Suresh Kumar (Panna), Abhay Bedekar (Alirajpur), Ankit Asthana (Morena), Sanjeev Shrivastava (Bhind), and Narendra Suryawanshi (Betul) may be shifted.

Besides the collectors, some other officers may be shifted. Commissioner of Town and Country Planning (T&CP), Shrikant Banoth, may be made the commissioner of the excise department.

The secretary to the chief minister, Alok Singh, may be given the additional charge of T & CP. Discussions are underway about the changes in the responsibility of some other officers.