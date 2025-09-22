 Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department

Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department

Discussions over the third list of transfers are underway

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector, Shrikant Banoth May Go To Excise Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises are underway for issuing the third transfer list of IAS officers after the two lists.

Bhopal may get a new collector in the upcoming list. After shifting Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, collector of Dhar, Priyank Mishra, may be brought to Bhopal as collector.

Read Also
VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes...
article-image

Collectors of some other districts may also be shifted. Shilendra Singh (Chhindwara), Suresh Kumar (Panna), Abhay Bedekar (Alirajpur), Ankit Asthana (Morena), Sanjeev Shrivastava (Bhind), and Narendra Suryawanshi (Betul) may be shifted.

Besides the collectors, some other officers may be shifted. Commissioner of Town and Country Planning (T&CP), Shrikant Banoth, may be made the commissioner of the excise department.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

The secretary to the chief minister, Alok Singh, may be given the additional charge of T & CP. Discussions are underway about the changes in the responsibility of some other officers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Now, 4 Exams To Crack Police Sub-Inspector Post In Madhya Pradesh

Now, 4 Exams To Crack Police Sub-Inspector Post In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue

Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue

Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And...

Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And...

Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health,...

Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health,...

Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector,...

Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector,...