VIDEO: ‘Darwaze Par Gaumutra Rakhna Chahiye’… Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Opposes Muslim Entry In Garba Events

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has created a stir with his strong remark on the ongoing debate about Muslim entry at Garba events during Navratri.

Speaking at Lavkushnagar in Chhatarpur, he said in a video that, “Jab Sanatan Haj yatra mein nahi jate, toh unko bhi Garba mein nahi aana chahiye aur Garba ke darwaze par gaumutra rakhna chahiye.”

He linked the issue to religious practices and said that just like Sanatanis do not go on Haj, Muslims should not come to Garba.

Shastri is clearly heard saying, “Jab Sanatan Haj yatra mein nahi jate, toh unko bhi Garba mein nahi aana chahiye aur Garba ke darwaze par gaumutra rakhna chahiye.”

His remark quickly spread on social media, with several users sharing the clip and debating the comment.

The spiritual leader made this statement while visiting Maa Bambar Baini temple in Lavkushnagar, where he was accompanied by Raj Nagar MLA Arvind Pateria.

Shastri said Garba is a religious practice dedicated to Goddess Durga and should be respected in the same way as other communities expect respect for their own religious traditions.

His comments come at a time when the issue of “no entry for Muslims in Garba” has already created a storm in different parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

While supporters welcomed his remarks, critics accused him of spreading division during a festival meant for devotion and celebration.

The controversy is expected to continue as his video gains traction online, with political and social groups likely to react strongly in the coming days.