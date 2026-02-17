MP News: 30-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself To Death After Children Leave For Tuition & Husband For Work

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman hanged herself to death on Monday in Chhatarpur.

The incident took place in the afternoon at her residence in the Sankat Mochan Pahadi area of the Housing Board Colony, Civil Lines, Chhatarpur. It occurred around 4:30 pm when the woman was home alone.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as the wife of Santosh Sen, aged 30. She lived in the house with her husband and their three children.

On the day of the incident, the two younger children had gone for tuition classes, leaving the woman alone at home. It was during this time that she allegedly hanged herself from a pipe attached to the ceiling using her dupatta.

The first person to notice the tragedy was her eldest daughter, Ankita. She immediately informed her father over the phone. Santosh Sen, who was at his shop at the time, rushed home after receiving the call. Upon reaching the house, he found his wife hanging and immediately brought her down, then took her to the district hospital for medical attention.

At the hospital, doctors examined her and declared her dead. Dr. Roshan Dwivedi, who attended to her in the emergency department, confirmed that she had passed away before arriving at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Santosh Sen said, “I was at my shop when my daughter called me. It was a complete shock. We have been married for 13 years and have three children. There was never any major argument between us, so I cannot understand why she took this step.”

Authorities have stated that the woman’s body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday in the presence of police officials, after which the body will be handed over to the family for the last rites.

The reason behind the woman’s extreme step is not yet clear, and police are investigating the matter. Neighbours and relatives expressed shock over the incident, calling it an unexpected and tragic loss.