MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Dupes Co-Worker Of ₹7.7 Lakh, Arrested | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly cheating his co-worker of Rs 7.79 lakh by transferring the money online under the pretext of using his mobile phone to make calls in Khitola area of Jabalpur on Monday.

The accused Ashish Kol (35) is a resident of Sindhuli.

According to the police, the complainant Laxmi Prasad Kushwaha works as a gardener while the accused is a pump operator at the water filter plant in Khitola.

The complainant alleged that Kol used his mobile phone for making calls multiple times between January 3 to February 6.

When Kushwaha went to the bank to withdraw money for his niece’s wedding recently, he came to know that Rs 7.79 lakh were allegedly transferred from his account to an account belonging to a person named Ashish Kol.

The bank informed Kushwaha that the amount had been transferred in parts and on different dates.

A case was registered against Kol under section 318(4) of BNS, following a complaint filed by Kushwaha. Kol was later arrested and he told the police that he lost the money in an online game.