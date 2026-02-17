MP News: 17-Year-Old Consumes Hair Dye Over Constant Threats By Girlfriend's Family In Khajuraho, Critical

MP News: 17-Year-Old Consumes Hair Dye Over Constant Threats, Assault By Girlfriend's Family In Khajuraho, Critical | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy allegedly consumed hair dye over constant threats and assault from his girlfriend’s family, as reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

At present, the boy is under treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Achnar village place under the Khajuraho police station jurisdiction of Chhatarpur district.

The boy has been identified as Rohit Raikwar, who reportedly consumed hair dye around 12 noon.

He was first taken to Rajnagar Hospital and later referred to the District Hospital due to his serious condition.

Family accuses girl’s family of mental harassment

According to family members, Rohit, son of Harishankar Raikwar, worked at a tent house. He was in contact with a girl from Khajua village. The girl’s family allegedly objected to their relationship.

Rohit’s elder brother Rahul Raikwar claimed that the girl’s father, Rakesh Raikwar, along with Mukesh Raikwar and Bhuriya Ajju, allegedly assaulted Rohit and threatened to kill him.

The family said Rohit had been receiving threats for several days and was mentally disturbed.

Unable to handle the pressure, Rohit allegedly took the extreme step. He is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital, and doctors are monitoring his condition.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.