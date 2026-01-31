 MP News: Youth Dies After Consuming Poison Outside Girlfriend’s Home In Guna
The girl refused and claimed that she was being pressured by her family and that they wouldn’t agree to her demands. Arun’s maternal uncle, Karan Rajak, a resident of Rashid Colony, claimed that during the phone conversation, Arun told him that he was coming to her house to convince her in person.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth Dies After Consuming Poison Outside Girlfriend’s Home In Guna | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after allegedly consuming poison outside his girlfriend’s house after her family fixed her marriage elsewhere, in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Saturday.

The youth was identified as Arun Rajak, son of Ramjilal Rajak. The incident happened at Radha Colony in Guna on Friday night.

According to reports, Arun had been in a relationship with a girl for about three years and intended to marry her. The girl’s family was not in favour of getting their daughter married to Arun and fixed her wedding with another man.

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor
The girl had allegedly called Arun to inform him about the arranged marriage and Arun had tried to convince her over the phone. The two spoke for about 15-20 minutes and he had asked her to reject the marriage proposal brought by his family and marry him instead. 

When the girl did not agree, he allegedly reached her house and consumed poison. Seconds later, Arun called his friend Bhola and told him that he had consumed poison.

Hearing this, Bhola immediately rushed to the girl’s house and found him lying unconscious on the ground. He took Arun to the district hospital where he remained under observation overnight. However, Arun succumbed on Saturday morning.

