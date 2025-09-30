Navratri 2025 Ashtami Special: Goddess Mahamaya And Mahalaya Offered ‘Liquor Bhog’; 27-Km Nagar Pooja Held At Ujjain's Ancient Chaubees Khamba Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The temple town witnessed the start of the traditional 27-kilometre long Nagar Pooja today on the occasion of Shardeey Mahaashtami on Tuesday.

The ceremony began at the ancient Chaubees Khamba Mandir, where Collector Raushan Kumar Singh and SP Pradeep Sharma offered 'madira' to the presiding deities, Goddess Mahamaya and Mahalaya.

The Nagar Pooja journey passes through all Devi and Bhairav temples along its route. The ritual is carried out by the Nagar Pooja Dal, which includes village kotwars, patwaris, and revenue staff.

They carry banners, flags, and pooja items, offering nevaidya and other offerings at each temple.

As part of the tradition, participants also release country-made liquor at various points along the route.

About Chaubees Khamba Temple

The Chaubees Khamba Mandir in Ujjain is one of the city’s most famous and ancient temples, known for its grand entrance marked by 24 stone pillars, from which it gets its name.

The temple is believed to date back to the reign of King Vikramaditya and is dedicated to Goddess Mahamaya and Goddess Mahalaya, considered protective deities of Ujjain.

Devotees believe that offering prayers here removes obstacles and brings safety, prosperity, and blessings.

The temple also holds special importance during Navratri, when thousands of devotees visit to perform rituals and seek the divine mother’s grace.

The entire expense of the Nagar Pooja is taken care of by the district administration, which makes all the arrangements needed for the long and elaborate ritual.

From banners and flags to pooja materials and offerings, everything is provided to ensure the centuries-old tradition continues smoothly without any interruption.

This unique worship has been performed in Ujjain since the time of King Vikramaditya, nearly 2,200 years ago.

According to local belief, the king started the Nagar Pooja to safeguard the holy city and to protect them from negative influences or ill-effects. The practice has continued generation after generation, making it one of the oldest ongoing rituals of Ujjain.

During the grand Simhastha Mahaparv, which takes place once every 12 years, a similar form of worship is also organised on a larger scale across the city.